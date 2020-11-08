Keeping D.C. Everest schools clean

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - D.C. Everest has been able to keep learning in-person, but that requires a strong emphasis on cleaning.

For D.C. Everest, their custodial staff has been working around the clock to complete the long list of tasks. During the day, normally they have one person working. Now, they have two to constantly clean high contact points, like railings and bathrooms.

After the school day, they’ve increased staff they already had. They’ve also borrowed staff from a nearby facility to help with a workload their normal staff could not handle. Longer days have also been a result.

But even with more resources, cleaning during the day requires the help of more than just the custodial crew.

“We really leaned heavily on our teaching staff to really pick up that burden. Because, we really wouldn’t have another whole crew of custodians to go in the day and do that. So at least provide the teachers with a disinfectant spray and some wipes. And then they have disposable wipes that they can use throughout the day," Jason Jablonski, D.C. Everest’s Director of Building and Grounds, said.

Each time a cohort of students leaves a room, teachers are asked to wipe down and disinfect the room before the next group of students come in.

