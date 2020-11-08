First Alert Weather: Warm today, big changes in the week ahead

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - This might be it for comfortably warm conditions in North Central Wisconsin. Sunshine along with some clouds today, breezy, and continued unseasonably warm. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70.

Sun mixed with some clouds, breezy, and still warm. (WSAW)

Clouds increasing tonight with mild conditions. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Monday will feature plenty of clouds with a chance of a spotty shower in the morning. The better risk of showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder is going to be late in the day into the evening hours on Monday. No severe storms expected, but some downpours are possible.

A cold front will bring wet weather into the region Monday evening, with a chance of a storm. (WSAW)

Colder air will cause rain to switch to snow for a time Tuesday night. (WSAW)

Periods of rain later Monday night and for Tuesday. Rainfall of one to two inches is possible through Tuesday evening locally. No flooding issues are expected, but poor drainage and low lying spots may have some ponding of water for a time. Temperatures on Tuesday will drop from the 50s in the morning to the low to mid 40s by the late afternoon. The rain is then expected to mix with or change to snow for a time Tuesday night. The best bet of this taking place is north and west of Wausau. A few inches of snow could fall, but most that could be on non-paved and elevated surfaces.

In the wake of this front, cooler for the rest of the week. Some sunshine on Wednesday. High in the low 40s. Mostly cloudy Thursday with snow showers possible. High in the upper 30s. Partly cloudy Friday. High in the mid 40s. Next weekend has showers possible on Saturday, while partly sunny on Sunday. Highs going from the mid 40s on Saturday, back to the upper 30s on Sunday.

