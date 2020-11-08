Advertisement

Earthquake felt in Massachusetts, Rhode Island

An earthquake struck southern New England on Sunday.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BOSTON (AP) — An earthquake struck southern New England on Sunday morning but there were no immediate reports of damage.

Randy Baldwin, a geophysicist with the U.S. Geological Survey’s National Earthquake Information Center, says the earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.0 centered a few miles off the coast of New Bedford in Buzzards Bay struck just after 9 a.m.

The earthquake struck at a depth of a little more than 15 kilometers (around 9 miles) and was felt across southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

