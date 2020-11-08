Buddy Check 7: New tool helps identify breast cancer risk

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield Clinic is now using a tool to calculate a woman’s risk score at the time she’s screened during a mammogram.

The Tyrer-Cuzick risk score takes many factors personal to each woman into account.

That includes whether or not she’s had children and at what age, and her breast density.

The calculations are then added to a woman’s mammogram findings.

It’s just one additional tool, physician assistant Mary Saeger can add to her toolbox when working with high risk breast cancer patients.

“At an initial visit with a high risk breast clinic, what I would do is, take a detailed history about various factors in their life, including detailed history about their menstrual history, their breast history as far as if they’ve had breast pain, nipple discharge, and any biopsies if any have they had,” Saeger explained.

For more information on the high risk breast clinic: https://www.marshfieldclinic.org/specialties/primary-care/preventive-care/breast-screening/high-risk-breast-service

