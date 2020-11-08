Baldwin congratulates Biden and Harris, honors their roots

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin paid tribute to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris shortly after the duo were declared the winners of the 2020 presidential election.

In a tweet Saturday morning, Baldwin pointed to where each of her fellow Democrats came from to reach the top two offices in the United States, saying a “son of Scranton (Pennsylvania) and the daughter of immigrants are heading to the White House.”

In Harris' case she broke several barriers with her victory, becoming the first Black woman and the first person of South Asian descent elected to the vice presidency.

“Thank you, Wisconsin. Thank you, America,” Baldwin added.

