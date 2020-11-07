Wisconsin’s 1st large-scale solar energy project complete

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The first large-scale solar energy project in Wisconsin is complete Friday and has began powering the Madison area.

Madison Gas & Electric Chairman, President and CEO Jeff Keebler said the completion of the Two Creeks Solar facility is a key part of their ongoing transition toward reducing carbon.

“Growing our use of renewable resources is a key strategy for achieving our goal of net-zero carbon electricity by the year 2050,” he said.

MGE is targeting a net-zero carbon electricity model by 2050. Two Creeks features 500,000 solar panels across 800 acres in Manitowoc County. MGE says the panels can power over 33,000 homes.

The construction of Two Creeks began in August 2019, with many of the components installed this spring and summer. The facility is located between the city of Two Creeks and town of Two Rivers.

MGE co-owns the 150-megawatt facility with Wisconsin Public Service.

MGE will also own 100 megawatts of the 300 at Badger Hollow Solar Farm in Iowa County, which is about 12 miles west of Dodgeville. The facility is in phase one of construction, but is expected to be ready by spring 2021.

