Wisconsin Football announces two more positive COVID-19 tests

By Vanessa Reza
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 9:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin Football team announced two more people within the program have tested positive for COVID-19.

UW Athletics says one student-athlete and one staff member have tested positive for coronavirus over the last four days. The new cases bring the total active cases within the program to 14. Five of those positive test results came within the last week.

The recent outbreak in cases resulted in a pause of team activities on Oct. 28, and the cancellation of scheduled games against Nebraska on Oct. 31 and Purdue on Nov. 7.

The team will continue to hold team and position-specific meetings virtually. Additionally, the program has secured an additional locker room to better social distance.

