High speed pursuit in Stevens Point ends at Iverson Park

The car was found pulling into Iverson Park after police ended the pursuit for the safety of pedestrians.
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Stevens Point Police reports that they were involved in a high speed car chase early Saturday afternoon.

According to the release, at around noon, while conducting a traffic stop, police officers were attempting to pull over a car. Instead of pulling to the side of the road, it sped away from police. The car drove through residential areas at high speeds, and didn’t stop at stop signs.

Police say they stopped chasing the car due to safety of pedestrians. The car was later seen pulling into Iverson Park. Two people, a male and a female, were taken into custody following the pursuit. Police say they were arrested on “numerous” charges.

