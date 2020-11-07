Sen. Ron Johnson says President Trump ‘Will always be a winner’ no matter the outcome

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Following the Associated Press and other major news outlets declaring Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 Presidential Election, Senator Ron Johnson (R - Wisconsin) released a statement showing support for President Trump.

The statement:

“In the face of coordinated efforts to undermine his administration from day one, and a mainstream media that shed all pretense of fairness, President Trump has tenaciously fought to make America better - and he produced remarkable results. His unbelievably energetic reelection campaign efforts earned him 200,000 more votes in Wisconsin than in 2016 and once again made pollsters look ridiculous. Regardless of the outcome, in my book he will always be a winner and patriot that truly loves America.”

The President lost Wisconsin, a state he won in 2016, to President-elect Joe Biden by a roughly 20,000 vote margin.

