Local restaurants using the warm weather to their advantage

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - After a slow start to the year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, restaurants are getting to use their outdoor seating once again.

“We shut off our fountain. We winterized our pipes out here, we got ready for the shutdown on the patio. Now we unwinterized them and we’re back open for another week out here,” Sconni’s Co-owner Ben Swanson said.

With the indoor restrictions, outdoor seating was the saving grace for more restaurants and bars.

“We did good business in the summer because we had the nice outdoor dining area. To have tis happen in early November it’s a welcomed bonus for us,” Swanson added.

The outdoor seating also makes customers feel safer when dining out.

“Never has it been so important of a time for the weather to be good enough to open up our patio. We think it’s a great opportunity for people to come enjoy a great time while still being safe and comfortable,” Time Keeper owner Dan Weber explained.

Restaurants are also adapting in case the pandemic sticks around by extending the use of their outdoor seating.

“We also have big plans coming for this winter with an open air four season patio. We’re really going to push to have a patio season all winter here at Time Keeper,” Webber added.

