Hair salon owner offers outdoor haircuts

Donna Salter, owner of New Kreations, offered haircuts outside on Friday.
By Emerson Lehmann
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) -Donna Salter wasn’t going to let the beautiful weather this week go to waste. With the sun shining, she decided to pick up here chair and move it into the parking lot of New Kreations in Stevens Point, offering to giver her clients haircuts outside.

“They could come and sit outside in the sunshine or go inside, whichever they preferred,” Salter explained. “A lot of people took advantage of being outside.”

This was the first time Salter offered the outdoor haircuts, but says it was such a hit that she plans to offer it more next year.

“I absolutely will,” Salter assured. “I had people come just because I was outside.”

While the outdoor haircuts look as though they’ll be done for the year, Salter has another cool deal to offer customers.

All veterans are welcome to a free haircut at New Kreations throughout the month of November to thank them for their service.

