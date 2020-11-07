Advertisement

Gov. Evers congratulates President-elect Joe Biden on 2020 win

“We’re returning kindness, respect, and compassion back to the White House.”
(Andrew Harnik | Andrew Harnik/AP)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers is congratulating former vice president Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris on their apparent victories in the 2020 presidential campaign.

NBC News, the Associated Press, and multiple other news agencies all declared Biden the winner of the election Saturday morning, after calling the state of Pennsylvania and its 20 electoral votes for him.

In a retweet of the Biden campaign’s thank you message to voters, Evers congratulated his fellow Democrats for “their historic victory.”

“We’re returning kindness, respect, and compassion back to the White House. It’s time to move forward together,” Evers continued.

