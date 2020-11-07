Advertisement

Friday night fans happy to be in the stands

Wausau West fans cheer on the football team as they take on Rice Lake Friday night.
By Emerson Lehmann
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s not just the high school football players that are happy to be having a season this year. The limited fans that scattered throughout the stands at Thom Field for Wausau West’s Friday night game against Rice Lake felt lucky to be in attendance.

“I don’t take it for granted that we’re able to watch and that we’re allowed in,” said Brett Rice, who has a son on the West team. “In my mind, it don’t get much better than this.”

In a year where life has been everything but normal, Rice says the Friday night lights and fans in the stands provides a sense of normalcy that the parents and students can appreciate.

“You can definitely feel it,” Rice said. “It’s nice to have this little bit of normalcy, obviously, but I don’t know what I’d do without it. It’s what we do.”

Each player on the roster is allowed 4 tickets per game, making it difficult for students who want to attend and cheer on their classmates. Still, junior Nathan Hartman finds a way.

“It’s kind of like a mission every week to find different tickets so that we can go,” Hartman said, adding there was a bit of fear to begin the season that they wouldn’t be able to attend games this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “I love coming to football games and watching the boys play.”

The fans in the stands were wearing masks as per directed and many maintained social distance throughout the night.

