First Alert Weather: Unseasonably warm weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - This is likely to be the last weekend for the rest of this year that it is going to be this warm. Sunshine will be mixed with some clouds for today and a bit breezy. Afternoon readings ranging from the upper 60s to low 70s.

Afternoon temperatures will climb well into the 60s to around 70 today. (WSAW)

Partly cloudy and relatively mild tonight with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Sunday is expected to feature more clouds than sun, breezy, and continued warm. There may not be as many record highs, but temperatures are expected to top out in the mid to upper 60s. Monday will be the start of the big changes in North Central Wisconsin. A cold front will be shifting toward the region later in the day on Monday with showers and a chance of a thunderstorm from late day into the evening. Periods of rain are then expected Monday night and for Tuesday as a wave of low pressure shifts northeast along the slow-moving front. Temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50 on Tuesday.

A cold front will shift toward the region Monday night. (WSAW)

Periods of rain and cooler Tuesday. (WSAW)

A changeover to snow is possible later Tuesday night. (WSAW)

Snow or snow showers will wind down after midnight on Wednesday morning. (WSAW)

1-2" or more of rain could fall from Monday night through Tuesday evening. (WSAW)

Colder air will wrap into the Badger State Tuesday night with the potential of the rain behind the front to change to a period of snow later in the evening through early Wednesday morning. Before the switch over, rainfall of 1-2″ with possibly higher amounts are possible locally. Snowfall accumulations could be a few inches, focused to the north and west of Wausau overnight.

Clouds giving way to sunshine on Wednesday for Veterans Day. Cooler with highs in the low 40s. Increasing clouds on Thursday with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Intervals of sun and clouds on Friday, a bit chilly with highs again in the mid 30s.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.