Wisconsin Rapids fatal fire still under investigation

Crews are responding to a structure fire on Daly Ave. in Wisconsin Rapids.
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 9:01 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WISCONSIN RAPIDS Wis. (WSAW) - The Wood County Fire Investigation Task Force says the investigation into a fatal fire from Oct. 25 is ongoing.

Detective Lieutenant Julie Buerger from the Wisconsin Rapids Police Department explained by email the origin and cause of the fire are still under investigation. She said the identity of the body discovered is pending and will be determined by dental records or DNA.

However, they do believe the victim is a man from Wisconsin Rapids.

The fire was reported around 8:35 p.m. on the 400-block. Wisconsin Rapids Battalion Chief Mike Lisitza said flames were coming from the second story when they arrived. Other people were in the home, but not injured.

Biron, Port Edwards, and Grand Rapids Fire along with the Wisconsin Rapids Police Department assisted. The cause is still under investigation and no other details have been released. The Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation is assisting the department.

