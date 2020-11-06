Wausau Winter Farmers Market opens Saturday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

Even with the winter months on their way, you can still enjoy locally grown produce each week.

The Wausau Winter Farmers Market opens for the first time in their new location Saturday, November 7th at 108 East Wausau Ave.

The new space will offer eight thousand square feet more than what the farmers market had at its previous location at the Boys and Girls Club.

“It’s important to get familiar with farmers and knowing where everything is grown. And also, you can get really fresh food it’s not on a truck for 10 days or however long it takes to get to the grocery store,” said Holden Flaig, market president, and farmer.

Organizers require all vendors to wear masks and space out and ask that patrons do as well.

“We hope that our patrons do practice the same for us, so we were able to keep the space open and able to maintain the farmers market that the community has become so accustomed to having in the winter months because it is very rare to find a farmers market to this size during the wintertime,” said Mary Sandrini, market manager and farmer at Ninepatch.

The market will run every Saturday from 8:00-12:00.

