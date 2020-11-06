Washington Elementary in Merrill temporarily closing due to COVID-19

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - A Merrill elementary school is shutting down immediately due to a large volume of COVID-19 and quarantine cases.

In a letter sent to parents obtained by NewsChannel 7, Washington Elementary will close down until at least December 1.

“The building will temporarily close for student instruction effective after school today with a potential return to the building for instruction on Tuesday, December 1,” writes John Sample, Superintendent of Merrill Area Public Schools.

Classes will resume virtually next Tuesday, November 10.

Jefferson Elementary in Merrill closed temporarily with virtual instruction October 26 through this Friday, November 6.

