Source: Packers report one positive COVID-19 test in player after Thursday’s game

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers have had an additional player test positive for COVID-19, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

It is unclear who the positive is right now, but this would make two positives on the team after running back AJ Dillon tested positive earlier this week. Jamaal Williams and Kamal Martin were also placed on the COVID-19/Reserve List after being identified as close contacts.

The Packers don’t have a game until November 15 at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars

