Source: Packers report one positive COVID-19 test in player after Thursday’s game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers have had an additional player test positive for COVID-19, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

No new positives in Denver, SF, Houston or Philly, per sources.



However, there is one Packers’ player who played last night who tested positive today, per source.



There also are two positives in Cincinnati (on bye) and one in Chicago, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 6, 2020

It is unclear who the positive is right now, but this would make two positives on the team after running back AJ Dillon tested positive earlier this week. Jamaal Williams and Kamal Martin were also placed on the COVID-19/Reserve List after being identified as close contacts.

The Packers don’t have a game until November 15 at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.