Sheriff’s Department attempting to locate victim of house fire

Rebecca (Jakubowski) Pospyhalla
Rebecca (Jakubowski) Pospyhalla
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department is attempting to locate a 74-year-old woman whose home burned down.

The Town of Hamburg Fire Department and the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by various other agencies, responded to a house fire that occurred in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Nov. 4 at a property on County Road L in the Town of Hamburg.

The structure was a total loss and the burn site is still being investigated with the help of State Fire Marshals. Authorities said they did not find the homeowner, Rebecca (Jakubowski) Pospyhalla.

They say she may have left in a white Chrysler Town and Country van bearing Wisconsin registration 975- HRU.

If anyone has had contact with Rebecca in the past two days or knows how to contact her, call 715-261-1200, option 1. Rebecca is known to run errands in the Village of Athens and may occasionally travel to parts of northern or western Wisconsin.

