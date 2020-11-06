Second mink farm reports more than 2,000 deaths due to COVID

TAYLOR COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - A public information officer with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection says there is no clear epidemiological link between two Taylor County mink farms that lost more than 2,000 mink due to COVID-19.

Kevin Hoffman explained to NewsChannel 7 by email the farms are owned by different entities, and there had been no movement of animals, equipment, or people between the two farms.

Last month, the National Veterinary Services Laboratories confirmed dead mink at a Taylor County mink farm have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 infection, the virus that causes COVID-19 in humans. On Oct. 8, Hoffman said initially nine tested positive, and more than 3,000 later died.

On Nov. 4, a second farm reported three mink initially tested positive for COVID-19 with more than 2,000 later dying.

He said mink, along with other mustelids like ferrets, have lung receptors that make them more susceptible to the virus.

