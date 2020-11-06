Packers lead 49ers 21-3 at the half on Thursday Night Football

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (WSAW) - The Green Bay Packers looked to avenge last year’s losses to the San Francisco 49ers, and Green Bay’s offense is doing its best to make that happen as Green Bay holds a 21-3 advantage at the break.

The Packers once again scored on their first drive of the game. Green Bay is the only team in the NFL to score on their first drive in every game this season. Aaron Rodgers flung the ball to Davante Adams. Adams made an unbelievable snag for the 36-yard touchdown.

The 49ers would find the scoreboard on their second drive of the game. Nick Mullens would hit River Cracraft for what would seem to be the four-yard touchdown, but the referees would call it back San Francisco would settle for a Robbie Gould 22-yard field goal to cut the Packers lead to 7-3.

The first turnover of the game would belong to the Green and Gold. Preston Smith pressured Mullens, and Mullens would throw it up for grabs. Raven Greene would jump in for the interception. The pick ended a five-game streak without an interception, the longest streak by the Packers during the Super Bowl era.

Green Bay would capitalize. A nice play call by Matt LaFleur would leave Marcedes Lewis wide open in the endzone. Big Dog would snag the one-yard touchdown and a 14-3 advantage.

Green Bay would strike again late in the first half. Aaron Rodgers launched it to a wide-open Marquez Valdes-Scantling for a 52-yard touchdown. The Packers started to pull away up 21-3.

Rodgers finished the first half 13/18 with 149 yards and three touchdowns. Davante Adams tallied four catches for 55 yards and a touchdown. Marquez Valdes-Scantling corraled one catch for 52 yards and a touchdown. Aaron Jones racked up 88 total first-half yards.

