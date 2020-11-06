New hope for patients living with incurable blood cancer

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Cancer is a disease that almost everyone will confront at some point in their lives, either personally or through a loved one. As we continue to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s more important than ever to ensure patients receive proper care when managing a chronic cancer, like follicular lymphoma.

FL is a slow-growing and incurable blood cancer that starts in the lymphatic system, which is a system of lymph nodes found throughout the body, including the neck, underarms, chest, abdomen and groin/pelvis. While FL can occur at any age, it is most frequently diagnosed among people aged 55-64, with a median age of 63. Of the estimated 74,000 individuals diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the United States each year, FL accounts for approximately 20% of all cases, or about 14,800 individuals.

It’s important for patients and doctors to remember that cancer care should not be put by the wayside due to COVID-19. By having routine and open conversations with healthcare providers via telemedicine and select in-person visits, patients can help to support their own improved health outcomes. There is also new hope as treatment advances give patients with FL, and the doctors who treat them, new, convenient options to help fight this debilitating cancer.

With the FDA’s recent accelerated approval of TAZVERIK (tazemetostat) for the treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma who have received at least 2 prior systemic therapies, FL patients have a new oral treatment option to discuss with their physicians. This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on overall response rate and duration of response. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial(s). For more information on TAZVERIK, including full Prescribing Information, please visit: www.tazverik.com.

On Friday, Dr. M. Yair Levy, Texas Oncology – Baylor Charles A. Sammons Cancer Center, joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 to share details about this recent approval, risk factors, symptoms and treatment options for FL.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.