Local golfers are back on the course with warm weather

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - After getting a late start to the season because of closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Local golfers are getting the chance to make up for the lost time by getting to golf in November.

“Normally by mid-October we’re pretty much done with the season. But this year we got the benefit of a nice week like this,” Wausau golfer Pat Heier said.

Amy Fronek is another local who enjoys going golfing. Thanks to the warm streak, she was able to make her 2020 goal.

“We got this wonderful week of warm weather and I was so excited because I got my hundred rounds in,” Fronek explained.

The Wausau Country Club is averaging around 70 golfers over the last few days. Which is a rarity this late in the year.

“We’re used to almost having a loss in November So having these guys out here giving their last push is always the best thing for us,” Wausau Country Club manager Nicholas Jiril added.

The time on the course is welcomed, especially with the COVID-19 guidelines on indoor gatherings.

“We’ve enjoyed it all summer long being able to social distance and still be with our friends,” Fronek said.

“This has been a savior for 2020 because we had something to do all the time is closed down,” Heier added.

Golfers will look to sink a few more birdies, before their time on the links fly away.

“Well Lenny’s already got about 150 rounds already this year. So if I can get 1 or 2 more in this year that will be a bonus for me,” Heier stated.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.