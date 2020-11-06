Advertisement

‘Lights of Christmas’ raises more than $15K

Lights of Christmas check presentation.
Lights of Christmas check presentation.(WSAW)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 8:56 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - More than $15,000. That’s how much Culver’s day and 89Q’s ‘Lights of Christmas’ was able to raise for 9 different police departments across north central Wisconsin.

Culver’s of Wausau presented a check for more than $6,000 to the Wausau and Rothschild Police Department’s, double from last year.

All money raised will be used to purchase gift cards for officers to hand out to folks in their communities.

“It’s awesome giving a gift card out to someone and seeing the light in their eyes lift and how excited they are,” said officer Jeff Zwicky, Rothschild Police Department.

“People are going to be helped all over north central Wisconsin. And law enforcement and the community work together to help people in need. It’s just a beautiful program,” added Coy Sawyer, G.M. for 89Q.

‘Lights of Christmas’ is expanding to Lake Havasu City, Arizona and the Christian radio station there.

