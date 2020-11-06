Healthy conversations about mental health at work

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Between coronavirus, adjustments at home and now with the confusion and tension surrounding the 2020 Presidential Election, the weight of the world seems to be on our shoulders. For those of us trying to keep up with the daily grind at work, it’s important that we’re keeping our mental health in check.

Licensed professional counselor at Charis Counseling, Rick Jass, joined the Deep Bench on NewsChannel 7 at 4 Friday. Jass discussed healthy ways to self-address mental health on the job and how to communicate any mental health struggles with co-workers and your boss.

A good approach is for managers to look at health in a holistic manner. This will help their employees have an open, inclusive and safe environment. Jass said it’s important that employers put mental health on the table to reduce the stigma, while creating a more productive atmosphere.

Click on the video above to see the entire conversation.

