First Alert Weather: Record-breaking warmth today

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It has been gorgeous for most of this week, and that trend continues throughout the weekend ahead. Temperatures have been overperforming all week long, and today is no exception. With winds coming from the south and southwest today, that will help to further fuel the warmer than average temperatures. Get ready for low to mid 70s this afternoon.

The record high temperature in Wausau today is 68 degrees. We are expecting to shoot past that today as a new record is now looking likely for the Wausau area.

Tonight, temperatures remain in the low to mid 50s, so it would be a great night to leave your windows open. The warmer than average temperatures continue through the weekend, but a cooldown is not too far away for next week.

Monday brings the next chance for rain showers. Temperatures still remain in the 60s on Monday, but Tuesday looks to only reach the 50s, while 40s will return for highs on Wednesday and Thursday.

Extended models show another warmup after, but it is too far away to tell if we can possibly reach the 70s again. It is unlikely, but not out of the realm of possibility.

