Fact-checking election misinformation

(WSAW) - With a close presidential race nationally as well as in Wisconsin, misinformation about the elections process is spreading quickly.

As former-Vice Pres. Joe Biden leads in the unofficial results nationally and in Wisconsin, Pres. Donald Trump and his campaign has been asking votes to stop being counted, saying there is fraud and irregularities in the process, and is attempting to file lawsuits. Judges in Georgia and Michigan already dismissing those lawsuits. The Trump campaign won an appellate ruling to get party and campaign observers closer to election workers who are processing mail-in ballots in Philadelphia, but the order did not affect the counting of ballots.

“Please, don’t help to perpetuate rumors,” Wisconsin Elections Commission administrator, Meagan Wolfe urged. “I know everyone is very passionate, as they should be, about the election. But we have an obligation to engage with the facts. I understand that your right to vote is sacred and there’s a very robust system that protects your vote and makes sure that only valid ballots can be counted.”

Ballot count dump

One doubt cast in Wisconsin’s election was about why more than 100,000 ballots seemed to suddenly be reported in the early morning hours on Wednesday, along with claims that ballots stopped being counted for a period of time in the middle of the night.

First, Wolfe said there were no breaks in ballot counting. While election workers may have had to take a water or bathroom break at times, and some municipalities, especially larger ones, may have had election workers coming in shifts, there were still people counting ballots.

“Every valid ballot has to be counted," Wolfe said. "There’s no cut-off time and with almost 2 million absentee ballots that had to be counted, election officials took the time necessary to count each ballot in accordance with the very specific requirements of the law.”

Municipalities did have to route their election materials to their county by 4 p.m. Wednesday too. The process is also publicly observable, Milwaukee, the municipality Pres. Trump reference to the 100,000 absentee ballots reported early Wednesday morning, live-streamed their process.

“I take those questions seriously when people see a spike that concerns them at night in those ballot totals being posted. That’s because of central count and all of the absentees coming in at night," Wolfe explained. "They all had to be counted until they were finished and then they all have to be reported at once and so that’s where you’re going to see some of those spikes.”

While most municipalities count their absentee ballots at the polls, they can request to count them in one central location known as central count, which is what 39 municipalities including Milwaukee and Wausau did. In order to be counted, however, those absentee ballots had to be received by the polling places by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Those that did not, could not be counted.

Pres. Trump over Twitter has also claimed that the ballots that are being counted after polls close are not valid, but as Wolfe previously mentioned, absentee ballots that are received in time do not have a time limit for when they need to be counted, so they do not need to be counted while polls are open. In Wisconsin, absentee ballots cannot be counted ahead of Election Day. It can only begin once polls open, so starting at 7 a.m. on Election Day and this was an unprecedented year for absentee ballots.

“There were no absentee ballots found in the middle of the night," Wolfe said. "There were lawyers and observers from both parties onsite and involved the entire time that even includes at 4 a.m. when ballots were still being counted and those unofficial totals were being posted.”

By law, the unofficial results of each ward in a municipality cannot be reported until it is complete. The only exception for that is central count of absentee ballots because ballots from different wards are combined into one place, but the central count unofficial results cannot be released until all of the absentee ballots there are counted. That is why there was one big reporting of more than 100,000 ballots in Milwaukee.

Pres. Trump also tweeted his concern that results from the Milwaukee central count tipped the state in Biden’s favor, but as has been reported long before Election Day, more democrats favor absentee voting compared to republicans. So, while the ballots are not counted until they are counted, political analysts expected more absentee ballots to fall in Biden’s favor, especially in a city that traditionally votes democratic.

The Trump campaign alleged irregularities in Wisconsin’s process this election, but Wolfe said no complaints have been filed with the WEC and no irregularities have been reported. While the victory margin for Pres. Trump is within the 1% he would need to request a recount in Wisconsin, he also has to make a case that something went wrong in the process.

Count of registered voters and ballots cast

The WEC said the unofficial results show voters broke a record in turnout with 3,296,374 votes cast for president. It shattered the previous record in 2012 by more than 200,000 votes at 3,071,434.

There is misinformation going around about the counts as well. The rumor is that there were more ballots cast than registered voters in Wisconsin.

“Wisconsin does not have more votes cast than registered voters,” Wolfe stated.

There are a few scenarios that could lead people to the rumor. First, the WEC said veteran reporters from two national news outlets incorrectly added absentee ballot data that the WEC released ahead of Election Day. Their totals made it look like the percentage of ballots returned to the clerk’s offices were significantly higher than what they were. Both outlets made corrections, but the misinformation spread like wildfire.

Second, on Sunday the WEC released data about the number of registered voters as of that morning. Remember, Wisconsin allows for Election Day registration.

“This means that voters who may not have registered previously can register to vote on Election Day," Wolfe said. "This increases the number of voter registrations.”

So, the misinformation there is coming partly from people comparing the number of registered voters ahead of Tuesday with the number of ballots cast on Election Day. This includes how municipalities may choose to report their voter turnout numbers.

“Some jurisdictions choose to report their unofficial turnout as a percentage of registered voters," Wolfe explained. "So, for example, if a city has 100,000 registered voters as they head into the election, and 10,000 new voters register using Election Day registration, those jurisdictions will sometimes report 110% turnout.”

When the WEC reports voter turnout, it does so as a percentage of the voting-age population. While counties have not reported the unofficial counts to the WEC (they only submit the official counts after canvassing to the state), the WEC added the unofficial totals from all of the counties to come up with the 3,296,374 number. So, unofficially, 72.67% of the voting-age population turned out in Wisconsin. While the total number of voters broke a record, the percentage of turnout in the voting-age population this year was just under the record in 2004 of 73.24%.

Ballots counting twice

It is against the law for a voter to cast both an in-person ballot along with an absentee ballot. Wolfe said those found to have done so will be referred for prosecution. There are checks to ensure this does not happen and the WEC said it happens very rarely, but it is reported publicly when it does happen.

If a voter requests an absentee ballot, but then decides to vote in-person at the polls, the poll worker checks to be sure the absentee ballot had not already been returned. Only then is that person allowed to vote in-person. For example, as NewsChannel 7 reported on Election Day, Wausau’s clerk, Leslie Kremer said more than 12,000 absentee ballots were issued in the city, but only about 11,000 were returned. She said, however, that a lot of those people who had not returned absentee ballots voted in-person at the polls. The reason she knew that is because the poll workers checked with her office to confirm that the absentee ballot had not been returned already.

Knowing if your ballot got counted

Some voters have raised concerns that when they go to check on the status of their ballot and whether it was counted, it does not show that it was counted in Tuesday’s election despite the unofficial results being reported. On the front page of the voter website and again right above the list of elections where it shows a voter’s ballot was counted is a yellow highlighted area which states that it could take up to 45 days for that confirmation to show up on the voter’s portal.

Voters may not have confirmation that their vote was counted for up to 45 days after the election (Dec. 18). However, voters can reach out to their municipal clerks to confirm as they have the paper copies, but may not have put it in the electronic system yet. (WSAW)

That means, the latest someone would be able to see that their ballot was counted would be Dec. 18, 2020.

“Please do not worry if you don’t see your participation recorded right away," Wolfe said. "Your local election official is entering it and is double-checking everything as part of the canvass and the certification process right now.”

