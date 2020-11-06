DHS reports 6,141 new COVID-19 cases

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin passed another undesirable milestone in the coronavirus pandemic, confirming more than 6,000 coronavirus cases in 24 hours. The Department of Health Services reported 6,141 new cases. The state received a near-record 20,785 test results by Friday’s deadline and almost 30% of them (29.55%) were positive. The remaining 14,644 tests were negative.

The state also passed 2,200 COVID-19 deaths with 62 added to the death toll Friday. That’s 100 more deaths since Tuesday. At the current rate, COVID-19 could pass Alzheimer’s disease as the 6th leading cause of death in Wisconsin next week, less than 8 months after the first deaths were reported March 19, compared with CDC mortality data for an entire year.

COVID-19 deaths have been reported in every county in Wisconsin except Pepin.

The 7-day average for new cases is 5,139, the first time that metric was over 5,000. The 7-day average for the positivity rate is 32.20%, which is also a new high.

The state reported 244 more COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in the past 24 hours, shy of the one-day record of 247 hospitalizations. There have now been 12,554 patients with COVID-19 symptoms serious enough to require hospital treatment. That’s 4.9% of all the known coronavirus cases.

According to state numbers, 55,684 people are currently active coronavirus cases, meaning they were diagnosed within the last 30 days and haven’t been medically cleared. The percentage of all coronavirus patients held steady from Thursday at 9.7% after days of going up. Almost 200,000 people (198,090) are now considered recovered, or 77.4% of all cases in the last 9 months.

The latest figures from Thursday showed 1,774 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 27 more than Wednesday when deaths and hospital discharges are taken into account. 376 of these patients are in ICU, 16 more than Wednesday, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA). These are the most COVID-19 patients hospitalized and the most in ICU at any given time since this pandemic began.

Friday there were five patients at the alternate care facility (ACF) field hospital at the Wisconsin State Fair Park near Milwaukee, the same as Thursday.

