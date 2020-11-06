2 Delafield officers shot, wounded in exchange of gunfire

DELAFIELD, Wis. (AP/WSAW) — Two officers were shot and wounded early Friday after confronting a hit-and-run suspect in Waukesha County, police said. Media outlets in southern Wisconsin are identifying the suspect as Nathaniel Benton.

Delafield Police Chief Erik Kehl said that one of his officers and another from nearby Hartland confronted a man suspected in the hit-and-run crash outside a Holiday Inn at Interstate 94 and Highway 83 in Waukesha County, about 27 miles west of Milwaukee.

This morning, we were notified that police in Waukesha County, WI encountered Benton, who is wanted for attempted murder in Fargo, while they were investigating a hit and run crash. Benton shot two officers and fled on foot. An active search is underway. — Fargo Police (@FargoPolice) November 6, 2020

Shots were exchanged and the two officers were hit, Kehl said. The officers' wounds are not believed to be life-threatening, the chief said.

BREAKING: This is the alleged shooter in Delafield. The chief of police says his name is Nathaniel Benton and he was wanted out of North Dakota.



He is considered armed and dangerous. pic.twitter.com/JsyMiqYq40 — Hannah Hilyard WISN (@Hannah_WISN) November 6, 2020

Kehl urged residents in the area to stay home because the suspect in the shooting is still at large.

Two people were detained, but they are not believed to be directly involved in the shooting, Kehl said.

