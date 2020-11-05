Wisconsin Elections Commission administrator responds to Pres. Trump’s doubt in election system

(WSAW) - Pres. Donald Trump has been calling for votes to stop being counted in states that had not finished counting ballots last night and that is not sitting well with the head of the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

Meagan Wolfe, WEC Administrator was offended at the claim that vote counts still coming in indicates that there is fraud in the system. She has been explaining for months that a slow, publicly observable process indicates clerks and election officials are being meticulous in an election that had massive voter turnout.

“Anybody’s welcome to watch that process," she said. "Some of the places even live-streamed their tally last night and so I think that it’s insulting to our local election officials to say that any -- yesterday’s election was anything but an incredible success that was a result of years of preparation and meticulously, carefully following the law.”

She said the process, despite the unusual circumstances presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, went smoothly.

The last municipality to report its unofficial tally in Wisconsin was the Town of Willow, which had fewer than 300 voters. The Richland County clerk told NewsChannel 7 the clerk’s husband had notified them that she had gotten sick during the election process, but he assured the voting materials still would get into the county by the 4 p.m. deadline.

The only additional ballots that would come in later this week would be from people who cast provisional ballots.

“Provisional ballots is if somebody didn’t have a photo ID yesterday, they’re able to cast a provisional ballot under law and they have until Friday at 4 o’clock to bring in their valid photo ID and still have that ballot counted,” Wolfe stated.

Only 212 provisional ballots have been recorded in the statewide voter system as of Wednesday, but that number is expected to grow slightly. WEC public information officer, Reid Magney said Wisconsin historically has few provisional ballots because, unlike other states, it is only used for voters who do not bring an ID to the polls.

“Other states use provisional ballots when a voter’s name doesn’t appear on the poll book,” he stated. “That doesn’t happen in Wisconsin because we have Election Day registration.”

For comparison, the 2016 presidential election had 821 provisional ballots issued to voters.

Pres. Trump also indicated the plans to request a recount of the votes in Wisconsin. The only way he can request a recount is if the victory margin is within 1% and the losing candidate believes something went wrong in the election process. The unofficial tallies seem to indicate that the margin of victory is within that margin.

“We’ve had practice in this, so in 2016 we were the only state to complete a presidential recount as well and that recount process is actually conducted at the county level,” Wolfe said.

In 2016, the Green Party candidate for president, Jill Stein, requested a recount claiming that there was possible hacking of the voting machines. Stein had to pay for the recount, no hacking was found, and the outcome of the election did not change. The laws around vote recounts were tightened after the 2016 recount because Stein had only 1% of the votes in the state and legislative republicans believed it was a waste of time. Again, that law now requires the losing candidate requesting to be within 1% of victory.

If the recount is granted, the candidate requesting the recount is required to pay for it unless the victory margin is 0.25% or less, then the taxpayers foot the bill. Unofficial results of the 2020 presidential election show former-Vice Pres. Joe Biden leading by 0.624%.

A recount cannot be requested until the WEC receives all of the counties' official results. There is not a set deadline, but it will likely be in about two weeks and then the candidate has three days to submit a request.

Before that can happen, counties have to complete their canvassing. Municipalities had to finish their canvassing, or double-checking of election results, and get their election materials to the county clerks’ office by 4 p.m. Wednesday. County clerks next need to publicly notify when they will begin their triple check, going over things like whether the registration counts match up with the number of ballots they received.

“They again do those double checks, all of this publically observable. You can go watch in your local communities. If you’re skeptical about the process, engage," Wolfe urged. "From there, it comes to the state. By state law on December 1, at the public meeting of the Wisconsin Elections Commission is when those results are certified.”

