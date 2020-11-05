What consumers should know about the essential role of the pharmacist and medication safety

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, adverse drug events contribute to more than 1 million emergency room visits and over 250,000 hospitalizations in the United States, although many are preventable. Since the COVID-19 pandemic has introduced many unknowns, including various repurposed treatments and vaccines to combat SARS-CoV-2, patients must be aware how these potential treatments and vaccines may interact with their current medication regimens.

On Thursday, Chairman and CEO of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Calvin Knowlton and CEO and Chief of Staff for the American Pharmacists Association Rafael Saenz joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 to discuss their recent joint efforts to promote medication safety awareness and education. They shared how viewers can take greater control over their medication regimen through consumer education and how pharmacists play a vital role in patient care by minimizing adverse drug events.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.