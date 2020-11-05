Wausau River District holding open house to help small businesses

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau River District is holding an open house with small businesses in downtown Wausau to help promote local shopping. The event begins Friday November 6 and ends Sunday November 8.

The purpose of the event is to help the local businesses get a boost ahead of the holiday shopping season.

“It’s wildly important for them to do this," Campbell Haines owner Kenneth Haines said. "They coordinate multiple, many events all year long and it’s super important to have that customer drawn to the downtown,” he added.

So far, 2020 has been a tough time for most local businesses.

“It’s been kind of difficult. It’s been a perfect storm for click and order and not brick and mortar. That’s why so many businesses have gone out," Cobblery owner Terry Koss explained.

But the holiday season is usually the busiest for most stores. Now they’re trying their best to make the most of it during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Thanksgiving on to Christmas is super solid. Definitely our most busy time,” Haines stated. “It’s been a challenge for sure us we’re hanging in there.”

For more information on the open house click here.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.