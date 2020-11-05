Advertisement

Warrants issued for suspects in Wausau shooting

Shooting Investigation graphic by MGN.
Shooting Investigation graphic by MGN.(MGN)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Arrest warrants have been issued for two suspects in a Wausau shooting. Investigators are looking for Emilee Mundell, 24, and Kendall Hamilton, 42.

Court document state on Oct. 28, Mundell and Hamilton went to a home in Wausau to confront a person about paying for marijuana. A woman said Hamilton put a gun to her head and told her she had 24-hours to pay.

She told investigators when her dad stepped in, Hamilton shot him the leg.

Court document list Mundell’s last known address as Newton, IA. Hamilton was last reported to be living in Thayers, IA.

If you have any information about their whereabouts, call the Wausau Police Department.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joe Biden declared winner in Wisconsin; Trump campaign threatens recount
Wisconsin Elections Commission administrator responds to Pres. Trump’s doubt in election system
Northern battlegrounds could hold key to Trump-Biden outcome
Wood County Clerk: We didn’t run out of ballots
1 arrested, no injuries after car crashes into Wausau tattoo shop

Latest News

Avoiding preventable adverse effects from prescription drugs
'Lights of Christmas' raises over $15K for area police departments
First Alert Weather: More record highs possible
What consumers should know about the essential role of the pharmacist and medication safety
Biden-Trump counting presses ahead 2 days after Election Day