Warrants issued for suspects in Wausau shooting

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Arrest warrants have been issued for two suspects in a Wausau shooting. Investigators are looking for Emilee Mundell, 24, and Kendall Hamilton, 42.

Court document state on Oct. 28, Mundell and Hamilton went to a home in Wausau to confront a person about paying for marijuana. A woman said Hamilton put a gun to her head and told her she had 24-hours to pay.

She told investigators when her dad stepped in, Hamilton shot him the leg.

Court document list Mundell’s last known address as Newton, IA. Hamilton was last reported to be living in Thayers, IA.

If you have any information about their whereabouts, call the Wausau Police Department.

