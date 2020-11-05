Video shows four vehicles driving by bus with stop sign out

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - If caught not stopping for a school bus stop sign by a Wood County Sherriff’s Deputy, it’s a $326 ticket and four points taken off your license. Longtime Wisconsin Rapids bus driver David Johnson wants to see that penalty increased.

“Increase the fines and penalties for illegal passing of the bus,” Johnson said. “I feel that there’s a lot of people that think that school buses and those children are an inconvenience to them; it’s going to make them spend another minute or two on their drive to work or wherever they’re going. Is that minute that they’re saving, is that worth the life of those children? I don’t think so.”

Neither does Sarah Lemieux, who has 3 children get on the bus at the corner of 37th St. N and Plover Road in Wisconsin Rapids.

On the morning of October 28, Lemieux took a video of Johnson’s bus pulling up to the bus stop with it’s lights on and stop sign out. 4 vehicles on the busy road continued to speed right past, ignoring the stop sign and putting the lives of the kids on the bus and at the bus stop waiting to board in danger.

“A lot of anger and rage when I see these cars just blow these bus stops,” Lemieux explained. “There’s no excuse for it. You either know the rules of the road or you don’t.”

Lemieux’s video was posted to Facebook where it received over 130 shares. She’s hoping it will bring attention to the issue, one that Johnson says he experiences on his route 2 to 3 times a week.

“My number one responsibility as a school bus driver is to get those children safely to school in the morning and safely home in the afternoon,” Johnson said. “Those children are getting off the bus or waiting to get on it, and when those cars go by, you’re putting those children’s lives in danger.”

Investigative Lieutenant Joseph Zurfluh with the Wood County Sherriff’s Office says the issue of drivers not obeying school bus stop signs is unfortunately a pretty common issue, one that the department works closely with bus companies to try and enforce.

“Both of the major bus companies in Wood County have forms they will fill out and sent to us,” Zurfluh said. “It’s something that, department wide, is taken very seriously and there’s absolutely no reason you should drive past a school bus with its stop sign out.”

