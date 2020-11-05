UW-Stevens Point to offer free community COVID-19 testing on all campuses

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The University of Wisconsin - Stevens Point will now offer free COVID-19 testing on all three UWSP campuses. The rapid result tests will be available to all community members beginning Nov. 9.

According to a press release, the goal of the testing is to help identify people throughout north central Wisconsin who may have COVID-19 and help slow of the spread of the virus. UW-Stevens Point is partnering with all University of Wisconsin System institutions and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to make the testing available.

“While cases continue to be manageable on UW-Stevens Point campuses, our students and employees are part of our communities. We need everyone to be part of the solution to keep Wisconsin safe and healthy,” said Chancellor Bernie Patterson. “We invite you to put your mind at ease with this quick, convenient test.”

This is the first time a federal “surge testing” operation will use Abbott BinaxNOW rapid point-of-care tests that provide results within 15 minutes. Federal surge testing provides additional temporary federal support to areas that have seen a recent spike in coronavirus cases.

Testing will be available at UW-Stevens Point campuses for approximately six weeks beginning Monday, Nov. 9. Testing hours will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. The weekly testing rotation follows:

Mondays and Thursdays – UWSP at Wausau fieldhouse at 7th and Garfield Street – park in Lots D, E, F or on the street.

Tuesdays – UWSP at Marshfield fieldhouse – park in south lot by the marauder statue. Enter the PE door.

Wednesdays and Fridays – UW-Stevens Point, Champions Hall Multi-Activity Center – park in Lot F West at Fourth Avenue and Isadore streets. Enter through west doors.

There is no limit on the number of times individuals can be tested.

The 250,000 Abbot BinaxNOW tests provided by HHS amplify UW System’s robust testing program for students, said Tommy Thompson, UW System president.

The BinaxNOW tests are in addition to antigen screening tests already offered students at the Stevens Point campus. Students and employees at UW-Stevens Point campuses in Wausau and Marshfield will now have easy access to screening tests.

The testing sites will be operated by eTrueNorth under contract with the federal government. Testing is available at no cost to anyone ages 5 and older. Individuals do not have to be experiencing symptoms or be considered a close contact of someone with COVID-19 to get a test, nor do they need to live in the community where the testing site is located.

Here is the process:

Schedule a free test at www.doineedacovid19test.com

Go to the testing site selected. Each individual will receive a voucher at check-in.

The test is a self-administered light nasal swab under the supervision of medical professionals.

Results take 15 minutes.

Participants will receive an email when results are ready. They can retrieve results by logging into the web portal where they registered.

Individuals will receive instructions on next steps, depending on test results and symptoms.

PCR test will be available onsite to confirm the diagnosis for those who meet certain criteria. PCR test results will be available in 3-5 days.

While advance registration is required, it can be done at a testing site through this portal www.doineedacovid19test.com, which will be available later today.

Antigen tests need to be confirmed with PCR testing, which will be available onsite. Anyone testing positive will need to isolate for 10 days to stop the spread.

“Our universities are perfectly positioned to help Wisconsin combat the spread of COVID-19,” Thompson said. "This is the Wisconsin Idea in action, and a recognition of our existing work to keep our students, faculty, and staff as safe as possible during the pandemic.

This community partnership, coordinated with local health departments, is in addition to other community testing sites available in Stevens Point, Wausau and elsewhere that offer PCR tests.

