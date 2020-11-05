Advertisement

Upgrades proposed for Sylvan Hill excites bikers

By Tony Langfellow
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 7:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Exciting new upgrades could be coming soon to Sylvan Hill Bike Park to help make the mountain biking experience even better for riders.

People from all over the state and other parts of the country come to visit Sylvan Hill Bike Park and is one of the most popular mountain biking parks in the state.

The Central Wisconsin Offroad Cycling Coalition (CWOCC) has been approved to begin fundraising over the next couple of months with a goal to start building in early 2021.

“It’s just more to offer, more reason to get outside and get on your bike,” CWOCC Trail Development Coordinator Matt Block said. “Having some more features up here at the top available for younger kids to have fun on will make their day better too.”

Block said Sylvan Hill is due for new improvements.

His plan is a four-part initiative including an easier return trail, an expanded skill area for all ages or skill levels, as well as a new dirt jump zone to enhance skills and a flow tech trail for riders to enjoy.

“Having more opportunity to get outside is good for everybody,” Block said.

Winding through those trails and riding off of every bump and lump in the road is what brings old and new riders in and a new challenge means a new adventure.

“It’s a fun workout, you don’t feel like it’s a workout because it’s so fun,” Biker Jennifer Barden said. “Just bringing more and more trails brings more excitement and just healthy, fun options for people.”

CWOCC presented the plan to the Wausau Parks Committee in late September. Now with the green light to start fundraising, the group expects the entire project to take 2-3 years to complete, constructing it piece by piece.

“It helps to improve our park systems both at the city and the county and we really appreciate them taking a passion for these trails and putting in the time and effort to make our parks better,” Wausau and Marathon County Director of Parks, Recreation and Forestry Jamie Polley said.

The goal is for CWOCC to raise a whopping $65,000 to get this project finalized by the Park and Recreation Committee and ultimately the city council by early 2021.

If you would like to donate to help pay for the upgrades, you can find a link on CWOCC’s website.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Historic preservation group looks to landmark Grant Elementary after failed referendum

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Stella Porter
A historic preservation group in Wausau is ready to cement Grant Elementary School’s status as a landmark.

News

Wausau shops prepare, hope for successful holiday shopping season

Updated: 2 hours ago
Many downtown businesses lost customers with cancellation of summer events

Politics

Ballots in Wisconsin are triple checked when counties canvas the results

Updated: 2 hours ago
Process can be viewed by members of the public

News

Group works to make Grant Elementary a historic landmark after referendum fails

Updated: 2 hours ago
Wausau School District referendum would have consolidated some elementary schools and Grant would have been razed

Latest News

News

Possible upgrades to Sylvan Hill Park in Wausau would benefit mountain bike riders

Updated: 3 hours ago
The plan is a 4-part initiative and fundraising is underway

News

Wausau School District looks to future after referendums fail

Updated: 3 hours ago
Historic preservation group wants to make Grant Elementary a historic landmark

News

Counting ballots in Wisconsin while following the law takes time with high voter turnout

Updated: 3 hours ago
Elections 2020

Deep Bench

What to know before hiring a snow removal service this winter

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Holly Chilsen
Better Business Bureau encourages consumers to beware of scammers trying to take advantage of those who need snow removal especially when a wintry mix falls unexpectedly.

Deep Bench

Red flags to watch out for when hiring a snow removal service

Updated: 4 hours ago
Tips from the Better Business Bureau

News

Wisconsin high court won’t weigh reinstating capacity limits

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The conservative-leaning Wisconsin Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to consider reinstating Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' coronavirus restrictions limiting the size of public gatherings, deferring to a lower court to decide.