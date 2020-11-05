Upgrades proposed for Sylvan Hill excites bikers

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Exciting new upgrades could be coming soon to Sylvan Hill Bike Park to help make the mountain biking experience even better for riders.

People from all over the state and other parts of the country come to visit Sylvan Hill Bike Park and is one of the most popular mountain biking parks in the state.

The Central Wisconsin Offroad Cycling Coalition (CWOCC) has been approved to begin fundraising over the next couple of months with a goal to start building in early 2021.

“It’s just more to offer, more reason to get outside and get on your bike,” CWOCC Trail Development Coordinator Matt Block said. “Having some more features up here at the top available for younger kids to have fun on will make their day better too.”

Block said Sylvan Hill is due for new improvements.

His plan is a four-part initiative including an easier return trail, an expanded skill area for all ages or skill levels, as well as a new dirt jump zone to enhance skills and a flow tech trail for riders to enjoy.

“Having more opportunity to get outside is good for everybody,” Block said.

Winding through those trails and riding off of every bump and lump in the road is what brings old and new riders in and a new challenge means a new adventure.

“It’s a fun workout, you don’t feel like it’s a workout because it’s so fun,” Biker Jennifer Barden said. “Just bringing more and more trails brings more excitement and just healthy, fun options for people.”

CWOCC presented the plan to the Wausau Parks Committee in late September. Now with the green light to start fundraising, the group expects the entire project to take 2-3 years to complete, constructing it piece by piece.

“It helps to improve our park systems both at the city and the county and we really appreciate them taking a passion for these trails and putting in the time and effort to make our parks better,” Wausau and Marathon County Director of Parks, Recreation and Forestry Jamie Polley said.

The goal is for CWOCC to raise a whopping $65,000 to get this project finalized by the Park and Recreation Committee and ultimately the city council by early 2021.

If you would like to donate to help pay for the upgrades, you can find a link on CWOCC’s website.

