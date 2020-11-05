Tomahawk’s Sam Hernandez named Packers High School Coach of the Week

TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers announced Thursday that Tomahawk head coach Sam Hernandez has been named the Green Bay Packers High School Coach of the Week.

Hernandez has made an impact within the community by helping elderly people move into new homes, assisting community members who need help with their yard work and volunteering at the local Kinship of Tomahawk.

“I think for a lot of them, it gives them a sense of pride and a sense of doing something for others,” said Hernandez. “And as a football program, we want people to come sit in the stands and watch us play, and we feed off of that. So this is an opportunity for us to provide a platform for these kids to do good things for others without anything in return. If we can send the players out into life after high school with that skillset of doing good things to be good people, then that is a great lesson for them to take.”

This is Hernandez’s second year with the Hatchets. He believes the award is much more than just his work in the community.

“This award is really an award for the kids, the program and my coaching staff. I’m just one person as part of a bigger group. I’m so honored to have our program and have our kids be recognized for this because they do work hard. We’ve struggled in terms of wins over the last couple of years, but the kids work hard, the coaching staff works hard every week, and we do work in the community and outside of the football field. To see those kids get recognized with other programs around the state is a really cool opportunity for this program and highlights the really good things that we are doing.”

