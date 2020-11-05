State records second day of COVID cases nearing 6,000

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Service is reporting a second consecutive day of COVID-19 cases nearing 6,000.

Of the 15,440 tests processed in the last 24-hours, 5,922 were positive. That means 9,518 were negative.

In addition, 38 more deaths were recorded. To date, 2,194 people have died of COVID-19.

In Wisconsin, the majority of death is affecting the 80-89 age group with 663, or 30% of all total deaths. To date, no one under the age of 20 had died due to COVID-19.

The state reported 223 more people were hospitalized. Currently, 1,747 are hospitalized with 360 in the ICU.

