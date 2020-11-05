Meet Lucas: One of this year’s Miracle Kids at Marshfield Children’s Hospital

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Lucas Willemon loves all things sports. But to say that Lucas loves baseball, just might be an understatement.

“I want to be a professional baseball player when I’m older,” Lucas said.

The same can be said for his favorite baseball player, Christian Yelich, who’s more like a hero than an icon.

“Christian Yelich really inspires me to push my hardest and try and be good at a lot of things,” said Lucas.

But for his family, Lucas is the real hero. On Feb. 27, 2019, Lucas was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

“Us knowing very little about childhood cancer, it was just really scary because now it had a name,” said Melissa Willemon, Lucas' mom.

But Lucas didn’t let any unknowns keep him from the things he loves doing.

“The doctors wanted him to lead as normal a life as possible, so we kept him as active as he normally would have been,” added Lucas' dad, Justen Willemon.

Even chemotherapy treatments couldn’t bench him.

“I think that’s what made part of it so easy, is because he was determined not to let anything slow him down,” Melissa said. “He wasn’t going to miss anything because of it.”

The Childlife Specialists at Marshfield Children’s Hospital also helped make things a little easier.

“When I had my biopsy, they tried to distract me by having like, their iPad... making bubbles out of a mask.” said Lucas.

“Going in, you’re just so unbelievably scared and you don’t know how much your life is going to be turned upside down,” Melissa said. “They just truly do everything they possibly can to make it as easy on you as possible.”

Now in remission, Lucas can take his literal story of perseverance and share it with others just like him. He wrote a book called “Diagnosis”.

“I thought, hey this is a really good idea to write a book about,” he said. “I can inspire other kids by what I done and they can do it too.”

“I think Lucas inspires us just knowing that we can really get through anything,” Justen said. “Just seeing what he did and just not even thinking twice about anything.”

Both his parents said his future looks really good.

“He’s healthy. He’s just got all the dreams of a little boy,” Melissa added.

