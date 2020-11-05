Historic preservation group looks to landmark Grant Elementary after failed referendum

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A historic preservation group in Wausau is ready to cement Grant Elementary School’s status as a landmark.

Tuesday night, voters said “no” to two Wausau School District referenda on the ballot. It failed by about 2,500 votes, carried by opposition from voters living near Grant and Lincoln schools.

A $155 million referendum would have razed Grant School and combined it with Lincoln Elementary in an upgraded building.

The school district told Newschannel 7 it was hoping to rebuild a school they say badly needs upgrades. But the friends of Wausau Historic Landmarks group says they plan to make sure the building is never in jeopardy again.

“A lot of history in this school. A community school, a neighborhood school,” said Gary Gisselman, a member of Friends of Wausau Historic Landmarks who wants to see Grant protected from demolition.

“The razing of grant school as this neighborhood school is an issue that was really forefront in voting against the referendum,” he said, speculating why people voted “no.”

The process of making the building a local landmark begins with a Historic Preservation Commission meeting November 19th at Wausau City Hall, where public comment will be allowed. The proposal then has to make its way to the plan commission and City Council.

“Our job, the Friends of Wausau Historic Landmarks, will be to urge the commission on the 19th to landmark it, and present the evidence,” he said, confident that the commission would understand why the building should be landmarked.

Gisselman says the group is open to speaking with the district about the future of the building.

“I would hope that there could be more dialogue as we go forth, with the school board, the city planner, the preservation commission,” he said.

The school district declined an interview Wednesday, but told Newschannel 7 Tuesday night, it plans to go back and revise the referendum.

“Reconnect with the community, find out what they didn’t like, and then redevelop a project based on that feedback,” said superintendent Dr. Keith Hilts, explaining they did not expect as much opposition as they got, considering that it would not have raised taxes.

The deadline for the district to get a new referendum on the ballot is 70 days before the April 2021 election, or January 26th.

