First Alert Weather: A beautiful Thursday

The amazing streak of weather continues
WSAW
WSAW(WSAW)
By Austin Kopnitsky
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 3:55 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Temperatures will remain well above average today, but we are expecting a slight cooldown for most. The cooldown is expected to be barely noticeable today with temperatures rising back into the mid 60s. A weak front passed through overnight, and that has shifted wind direction. We are still looking at around a 5-10mph breeze, but since it will now originate from the northwest, that will help to cap our temperatures this afternoon.

Tomorrow we warm back into the upper 60s and low 70s. Just like what we have seen all week, plentiful sunshine is likely. Overall it has been a fantastic week of weather, and we will keep the warm streak up through the weekend.

More cloud cover is expected on Sunday, and by Sunday night and Monday, the next chance for precipitation returns. Thankfully with the warmer temperatures, we are expecting just rain on Monday.

By Tuesday, we are still expecting rain showers, but if the system holds on a little longer, as temperatures drop Tuesday night, we may see some light snowfall mixing in overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. We will continue to monitor this next system.

