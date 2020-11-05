Crews respond to fire on Rice Street in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Emergency crews are responding to a fire on Rice Street in Stevens Point.

The Portage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to NewsChannel 7 that crews are on the scene of a structure fire.

NewsChannel 7 viewers at the scene say the structure that crews are responding to appears to be an apartment complex.

There is no word yet on any injuries or what caused the fire to start.

