Crews respond to fire on Rice Street in Stevens Point

Fire crews are responding to a structure on Rice Street in Stevens Point.
Fire crews are responding to a structure on Rice Street in Stevens Point.(WSAW)
By Emerson Lehmann
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 9:29 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Emergency crews are responding to a fire on Rice Street in Stevens Point.

The Portage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to NewsChannel 7 that crews are on the scene of a structure fire.

NewsChannel 7 viewers at the scene say the structure that crews are responding to appears to be an apartment complex.

There is no word yet on any injuries or what caused the fire to start.

