Charges filed against suspects following Point Motel meth lab investigation

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Criminal charges have now been filed against two men arrested following an investigation into a meth lab at the Point Motel in Stevens Point.

Online court records show William Varga, 37, will be charged with four felonies related to the production of methamphetamine.

Investigators said on Oct. 23, the Stevens Point Police Department received information that Varga was using a room at the motel to make meth. During the investigation, police learned another room at the motel, occupied by Kyle Amundson, was also being used for illegal drug activity. Amundson, 27, is expected to be charged with obstructing an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.

During the investigation, police asked people to avoid the area.

Investigators said inside Amundson’s room, police found his 4-month-old child. The baby was taken into protective custody at the time of Amundson’s arrest.

Varga is expected to be formally charged Nov. 9. Amundson’s court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 23. Both men remain in custody.

