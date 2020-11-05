Advertisement

Bond set at $250K for suspect in child-sexual assault case

Jesse Ingalls booking photo
Jesse Ingalls booking photo(Marathon County Jail)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Bond has been set at $250,000 for an Antigo man accused of child sexual assault. Forty-one-year-old Jesse Ingalls was charged Thursday with first-degree sexual assault of a child.

An investigation began late last month after the alleged victim confided in an older child.

Ingalls will be released from custody if he is able to post the first $50,000 in cash.

He’s scheduled to return to court Nov. 16. That’s when a judge will rule if there is enough evidence for the case to head to trial.

