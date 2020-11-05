1 arrested, no injuries after car crashes into Wausau tattoo shop

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau police say nobody was injured after a man drove his vehicle into a garage, across Thomas Street and then into the Human Canvas tattoo shop.

The crash happened around 7 Wednesday night. A WPD officer at the scene says the driver was under the influence and taken into custody.

Lucinda Gwidt was in her home when she heard a car swipe the side of her garage before crashing across the street.

“Didn’t know what happened and looked out the back door and I heard somebody across the street say that ‘You hit my building,’” Gwidt explained. “I came out and yelled if they were okay and they were already on the phone with the police.”

The owner of Human Canvas tells NewsChannel 7 that the shop will not be open for business tomorrow, and will have to wait to reopen until a building inspector confirms that the building, which received a significant amount of damage, is structurally sound.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.