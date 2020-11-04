Advertisement

Wood County Clerk: We didn’t run out of ballots

Election 2020
Election 2020(WYMT)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 1:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WISCONSIN RAPIDS Wis. (WSAW) - Wood County Clerk Trent Miner is addressing reports that some municipalities had run out of ballots on election night. Miner issued a statement Wednesday afternoon.

“It has been reported that Fox News, in their election coverage last night, stated that Wood County, Wisconsin had run out of ballots in some of their precincts, without attributing their source of this information. This, in turn, was picked up by some local media outlets and shared. At no time during Election Day did any municipality contact my office stating they were running out of ballots. I want to emphatically confirm that NO precincts in Wood County ran out of ballots at the November 3, 2020 General Election. Any suggestions that infer otherwise are false and without merit.”

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wisconsin adds nearly 6K new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
Wisconsin Department of Health Service Secretary-Designee Andrea Palm said Wisconsin’s 7-day average for new COVID-19 cases is 4,839.

Pet Project

Pet Project: Meet Banana & Blizzard

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAW Staff
Banana and Blizzard are 4-year-old parakeets surrendered to the Humane Society of Marathon County.

Pets

Pet Project: Meet Blizzard and Banana

Updated: 2 hours ago
Two parakeets up for adoption at the Humane Society of Marathon County

News

REPORTS: Packers game in question after 49ers report positive COVID-19 test

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The San Francisco 49ers have reportedly shut down their facility after a positive COVID-19 test, according to multiple reports. This will likely impact the Packers-49ers game scheduled for Thursday night.

Latest News

News

1 person treated for smoke inhalation following microwave fire

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
Wausau Fire Battalion Chief Jeremy Kopp said one person was transported to an area hospital to be checked out for smoke inhalation Wednesday morning.

News

Joe Biden declared winner in Wisconsin; Trump campaign threatens recount

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The democrat picks up Wisconsin’s 10 electoral college votes and moves closer to the White House.

News

Tiffany defeats Zunker in 7th Congressional Race

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
Rep. Tom Tiffany has been reelected to serve Wisconsin in the 7th Congressional District.

News

UWSP Professor breaks down 2020 Election

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

Update: 3rd Congressional District Race

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

Wausau School Referendums

Updated: 15 hours ago