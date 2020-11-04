Wood County Clerk: We didn’t run out of ballots

WISCONSIN RAPIDS Wis. (WSAW) - Wood County Clerk Trent Miner is addressing reports that some municipalities had run out of ballots on election night. Miner issued a statement Wednesday afternoon.

“It has been reported that Fox News, in their election coverage last night, stated that Wood County, Wisconsin had run out of ballots in some of their precincts, without attributing their source of this information. This, in turn, was picked up by some local media outlets and shared. At no time during Election Day did any municipality contact my office stating they were running out of ballots. I want to emphatically confirm that NO precincts in Wood County ran out of ballots at the November 3, 2020 General Election. Any suggestions that infer otherwise are false and without merit.”

