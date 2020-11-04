With polls closed, turnout in Wisconsin is far beyond typical, and many clerks were prepared

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - In Marathon County, 91% of registered voters cast a ballot Tuesday. That is 76,975 people. Kim Trueblood, the county clerk, said typically voter turnout is at about 65%.

Marathon County had issued more than 40,000 absentee ballots. There were more than 160,000 absentee ballots issued to voters in the NewsChannel 7 viewing area and 91% of those had already been returned by the morning of Election Day.

Wausau had 11,905 absentee ballots returned and had issued 12,474, but Wausau clerk, Leslie Kremer said a lot of those who did not return their absentee ballots decided to vote in-person.

Wausau was the only municipality in north-central Wisconsin that participated in what is called “central count.” In order to participate in the central count, the clerk has to let the Wisconsin Elections Commission know that they want to count absentee ballots in their own separate designated area rather than at the polls like they typically do.

Wausau had about 30 poll workers solely on absentee ballot duty. In a typical presidential election, they have a total of 130 poll workers. This time around they had more than 200. With that staffing, especially having staff dedicated to just absentee ballots, it allowed them to count all of the thousands of ballots by around the close of polls and the county was able to get in all of the tallies from their municipalities just before 10:30 p.m.

There were 19 absentee ballots issued under the hospitalized voter special process in Wausau, including several the day before the election. Normally they have around zero. This summer, the hospitalized voter process was expanded to include people who are isolated or quarantined due to COVID-19.

The chief inspector for the poll site at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Wausau said they were very busy throughout the day and they had long lines, but no one at that site had to wait outside. He added there were also a lot of first-time voters.

