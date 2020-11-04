Wisconsin adds nearly 6K new COVID-19 cases

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin Department of Health Service Secretary-Designee Andrea Palm said Wisconsin’s 7-day average for new COVID-19 cases is 4,839. The news comes after 5,935 cases were added in the last 24-hours.

The latest report also shows 54 more deaths were recorded. That state’s total number of deaths is 2,156.

The majority of people that have died from COVID-19 are 70-years-old or older. To date, no one under the age of 20 has died of COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.