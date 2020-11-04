Voter turnout surprises poll workers

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Local poll workers said they’re seeing more in-person voters than they expected and just like everything else this year, voting looks a little different.

At polling stations in the Wausau area on Tuesday including the Armory and Marathon Park East Gate, officials at both locations said they were busy all day despite a large number of votes coming in absentee.

“It has been quite busy, there was a line up when we opened the doors this morning and we’re allowing about 10 people in at a time,” Wausau East Gate Hall Chief Inspector Kathleen Burkhardt said.

Long lines formed outside of polling locations around Wausau this Election Day to minimize the number of voters inside the stations.

“I’m proud to be an American today and exercise my vote,” voter Chelsea Duckworth said.

Despite concerns of COVID-19, voters showed up to have their voices heard in what they call an important election.

“It’s a pretty contentious year, so I imagine it’s been one of the bigger elections in my lifetime for sure,” voter Anthony Neilson said.

“It does make a decision in everyone’s lives every day for the next four years,” first-time voter Kayla Balmacedea said.

Some voters felt it was important to physically come on Tuesday while staying safe.

“There’s just something about coming together as a community to voice our opinions and exercise our civic duties, I’ve always been an in-person voter, so it was nice to come here today,” Duckworth said.

“There are a lot of people who fight and die for the right for everyone to vote and being able to come out here and exercise that right is important,” voter Andrew Luchtarhand said.

Many voters said some concerns they have are ultimately what brought them out this year.

“Trump appealed to me just because he’s a little more independent than some of the traditional candidates and stuff, you know for me some issues were immigration, just having to compete against that in the construction industry,” Neilson said.

“Immigration laws and their policies and LGTBQ [rights] too, that’s a really important one for my friends,” Balmacedea said.

At both the armory and east gate, safety precautions are in place including mask-wearing, social distancing, and lines were kept moving despite the large turnout while voters respected safety guidelines.

