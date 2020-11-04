Advertisement

UWSP Baseball makes head coaching position full-time

(WSAW)
By Reece Van Haaften
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point is making its head baseball coaching position full-time according to UWSP assistant athletic director for media relations Tim Bohn.

Bohn said that a donor helped increase the position from a part-time position to a full-time. Due to the change, the university had to post the job on its human resources page.

UWSP is currently keeping Jeremy Jirschele as its baseball coach until the position is filled. Bohn added that Jirschele is a candidate.

As for the timeline, Bohn said he is unsure when the position will be filled, but he thinks it will be before the baseball season starts in February or March.

